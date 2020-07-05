Over the last few years, there have been numerous dope collabs to make their way to the Air Jordan 1, including the "Union" models that came out back in 2018. Both of the "Union" offerings are considered to be some of the best Air Jordan 1s of all-time, and since that release, fans have been begging Jordan Brand to release something similar, even if it isn't an authentic collab.

Well, it seems like Jumpman is ready to give fans the next best thing as they recently revealed this Air Jordan 1 Mid that features some of the same design philosophies as the "Union" 1. In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a white base, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. From there, the bottom part of the back heel is red while the top part is grey. These colors come together to create a dope-looking shoe that will certainly please fans of the brand,

A release date has not yet been determined for these although we do know that they will cost $125 USD. Keep your eyes peeled to your local retailer as more information seeps out.

Image via Nike

