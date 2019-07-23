While it may not be as popular as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a pretty great shoe. Over the last couple of years, Jordan Brand has been trying to change the perception around the Mid and make it a must-have shoe for all sneakerheads. There have been some interesting colorways of the model over the last few months, including the Quia 54 version which featured jewel swooshes. Now, it looks like Jordan Brand is bringing back the Jewel swoosh aesthetic with this new model called "Fearless."

The colorway was debuted by sneaker Instagram account @solebyjc and so far, it's looking pretty clean. The upper is black suede with red stitching all the way throughout. The wings logo, Jumpman logo, and outsole are all red as well, while the midsole is white. On each side, there is a black jewel swoosh which creates a pretty fantastic overall aesthetic.

According to the Instagram post below, it looks like this shoe is slated to release sometime this year towards the Holiday season in either November or December. The shoe is going to cost $130 USD which is extremely reasonable as far as hyped footwear goes.