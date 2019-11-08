Jordan Brand recently linked up with Los Angeles-based artist, Blue The Great, for an exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid collab as part of the “Fearless Ones” capsule collection.

The eye-catching kicks are slated to launch this Saturday, November 9 for the retail price of $130, but they're already fetching roughly $100 more than that on StockX. With an average resale price of $230, it could be worthwhile to scoop a pair and quickly flip them for some extra bucks as we approach the Holiday season.

The colorful kicks nod to Blue The Great's love for primary colors, featuring a combination of suede and corduroy on the upper with his artist BTG signature located on the heel. Per Nike:

"As often seen his work, each primary color plays off the one next to it to accentuate it's individual impact. His red, black and white color suede overlays in this special edition AJ1 are a familiar color blocking scheme to any AJ1 fan, but that combination sets the rest of the sneaker up for tasteful experimentation with royal blue, golden yellow and green suede overlays that are worthy of a double-take in the streets."

Head on over to StockX to see the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Blue The Great" for yourself.

