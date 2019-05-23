While it may not be the most popular Jordan Brand silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has certainly made a name for itself as the more inexpensive little brother to the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It seems like every few days or so there is a brand new colorway of the Mid that is revealed with plenty of stock hitting retailers. These colorways are typically very safe and are exactly what you would expect from a Jordan. In some new images thanks to the Instagram account @hanzuying, it looks like Jordan Brand is trying something new as they bring the glow in the dark vibes to the shoe.

Just looking at the upper, you can tell this is a different look for the shoe. The toe box and side panels consist of black leather, while red appears on the back heel and different shades of green appear on the overlays and the cuff. As for the Nike swoosh, it looks as though it is made out of three stacked layers of stitching as opposed to a full-on leather swoosh. Finally, there is a green outsole that lights up when put in the dark.

There is no release date for this shoe just yet so stay tuned for any information leading up to the release.