One of the best shoes on the market right now is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Sure, fans probably prefer the Jordan 1 High OG, but that doesn't mean that the Mid doesn't have its rightful place in the sneaker ecosystem. This is a shoe that is a lot more accessible to fans, and because it is mass-produced, Jumpman feels like it can experiment more, which is just an overall net-benefit to sneakerheads.

The latest Jordan 1 Mid to get some teasers, is this neutral-toned model below which is made with coconut milk and particle grey hues. The base of the shoe has that beige coconut milk aesthetic, all while the overlays are made with nubuck particle grey. These neutral tones come together to create a truly dope sneaker that will get fans pretty excited. As for when these will be appropriate to wear, it is looking like a great shoe for the entire year.

No release details for this shoe are available right now, so stick around HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any news or updates pertaining to this model. As always, give us your thoughts on the shoe, in the comment section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike