Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has proven itself to be a worthy adversary to the High OG. This cost-effective version of the Jordan 1 always seems to have a ton of great colorways, and this year, fans can expect even more to make their way to the market. The teasers have been plentiful as of late, and down below, you can find the Air Jordan 1 Mid "USA," which will be perfect for independence day.

As you can expect from a shoe called "USA," the upper is covered in red, white, and blue. This is probably as American as you can get, except for any stars and stripes. Overall, if you aren't into the whole patriotism thing, these won't be for you. If you are, however, then definitely cop these in time for the fourth of July.

If you are interested in grabbing these, they will be dropping on March 22nd for a price of $135 USD. Let us know in the comments down below whether or not these are shoes that interest you. As always, keep it locked to HotNewHipHop as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike



Image via Nike

Image via Nike