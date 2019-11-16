There is an assortment of Air Jordan 1 Highs and Mids on tap for 2020, including a plethora of brand new colorways and never before seen designs. With that in mind, rumors are swirling that a head-turning "Disco Ball" Air Jordan 1 Mid could be releasing next year.

As seen in the first photo posted by @SolebyJC, the disco-themed AJ1 Mid comes equipped with red carpet insoles stamped with an Oscar-like Nike trophy. Jordan Brand has not yet announced any details regarding the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Disco Ball," but if they are headed to retailers one would assume they'd be launching right around February 9 when the Academy Awards are set to take place.

Stay tuned for more details, and click here to preview the "Pine Green" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG that is scheduled to drop at the end of February.