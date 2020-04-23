Nike is one of the most legendary brands in the world and it all started back in Beaverton, Oregon. In 1972, Nike unveiled its basketball line to the world and as you can expect, it was called Nike Basketball. 2020 marks the 49th anniversary of Nike Basketball and with "The Last Dance" being broadcast right now, Jordan Brand figured it would be the perfect time to pay homage to its roots.

Jumpman is doing this with an Air Jordan 1 Mid that has brand new "Nike Hoops" branding on the tongue. As you can see, there is a Nike swoosh, basketball logo, and some writing that says "Since 1972." In terms of the actual sneaker, there is a white leather base and some light blue overlays that help add some lowkey contrast. From there, the left shoe has green Nike swooshes and a purple outsole. The right sneaker features an opposite aesthetic as it has purple swooshes and a green outsole.

If you are interested in copping these, they will be available as of April 30th for $125 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on scooping these up for the spring.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike