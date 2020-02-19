St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner which means some people are about to do a lot of drinking and partying. The day is known for its obsession with green and sometimes, sneaker companies like to take advantage with their own St. Patty's Day shoes. This time around, Jordan Brand is doing their part except for this time, they are opting for something just a bit more colorful.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Clover" is specifically coming out in kids sizes and as you can see from the official images, it's definitely a little unorthodox. The shoe has a black toe box and side panels which feature four-leaf clovers all the way throughout. From there, the overlays are a mix of orange, yellow, neon green, and even turquoise. Overall, it's one of the wildest Jordan 1 Mids we have ever seen. If you're trying to get your kid to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, these might be the perfect shoes to get it started.

According to Sneaker News, you can expect these to drop sometime in March for $100 USD. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

