If you have been following our sneaker coverage over the past few months, then you would know that Jumpman has been coming out with a ton of great Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways. This is a sneaker that fans have always enjoyed, and Jordan Brand seems to enjoy going outside of the box with their various iterations. Having said that, it appears as though Jumpman is already excited for Christmas as a festive Air Jordan 1 Mid has been unveiled.

In the official images down below, you can see that the base of this shoe is black with an interesting geometric pattern. From there, the overlays of the sneaker are red, with the Nike swoosh getting a snowy white glow. To bring the Christmas theme together, the laces here are green, and it makes for an interesting look that will definitely lead to some polarization.

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, although you can expect it to drop relatively soon for a price of $135 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike