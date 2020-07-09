While it may not be as popular as the High OG, you can't help but admire the fashion sensibilities of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Over the years, Jumpman has provided us with some pretty incredible colorways of this particular silhouette, and there is no doubt that it continues to be one of the best inexpensive shoes on the market. Now that we are well into the summer months, Jordan Brand is looking to expand upon the Jordan 1 Mid line, and recently, we got official images for the new "Chicago" colorway.

Fans of the brand will find this offering to be extremely familiar. Of course, since Michael Jordan played for the Bulls, he received numerous "Chicago" colorways throughout his career. This particular model has a white upper all while the overlays are red. From there, we have a black cuff, as well as a Nike swoosh that is also made with black leather. These colors come together perfectly and are further proof of just how great white and red look on a Jordan shoe.

A release date has not yet been set so keep your eyes peeled at your local retailers, for more details.

Image via Nike

