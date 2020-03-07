Michael Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls and is considered to be the greatest basketball player of all-time. His success out on the court has been matched by his success off of it. Of course, Jordan is responsible for his very own sneaker line which has made billions of dollars in profits at this point. His sneakers have always paid homage to the team that he helped make perennial contenders. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting yet another Bulls-inspired colorway.

This model is being given the nickname "Chicago Black Toe" and for good reason. The toe box is black while the overlays are red. From there, we are give white side panels that are contrasted by a black Nike swoosh. Overall, these elements come together to create a dope colorway that every sneakerhead should be able to get behind, even if this shoe isn't a High OG.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you can expect these to drop in the near future for a moderate price of $110 USD.

Image via Nike

