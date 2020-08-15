If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you are probably well-aware of all of the great colorways that have dropped over the years. Perhaps the most famous of these colorways is the black and red "Bred" version that has been retroed quite a few times over the last 20 years. Most sneakerheads have owned these kicks at least once in their lifetime and if they haven't, they've at least tried to get their hands on a pair. Simply put, the "Bred" Jordan 1 remains a grail for many.

Today, @J23app on Twitter revealed that the "Bred" colorway will be coming back but with a bit of a twist as it is being placed on the Air Jordan 1 Mid. In the official images below, you can see that the Nike swoosh, back heel, and toe box are red, while the side panels and cuff are black. It's a classic look that matches perfectly with the Air Jordan 1 Mid's lower-profile silhouette.

At this stage, there is no word yet on when exactly these will be released, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these.