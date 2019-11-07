While it may not be as popular as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, there is no denying the merits of the Mid silhouette. First off, the Mid is typically less expensive than the High OG and is released in greater quantities which means it is more accessible to general consumers. If you're someone interested in sneaker culture but want a place to start, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is always a great entry point into the game.

Having said that, Jordan Brand is always coming through with new colorways of the Mid and thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some detailed images of a brand new Air Jordan 1 Mid. As you can see from the photos below, the shoe is mostly white on the upper with blue and red overlays. The most interesting detail is the Nike swoosh which is blue, red, and yellow repeated over and over again.

Interestingly enough, there is no name attached to this colorway and so far, it is unclear as to when they will be released. Regardless, it appears to be a pretty intriguing colorway that will surely be making its way to store shelves soon.

Stay tuned for updates on this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.