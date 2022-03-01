One of the more underrated Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is a shoe that fans have always enjoyed, especially since it is a much more cost-effective version of the Air Jordan 1. There have been some amazing colorways to come out over the years, and it seems like these offerings will continue to be pumped out throughout the year.

In the images below, you can see the new "Africa" colorway, which has some pretty eclectic colors throughout. The overlays all have some unique textures, meanwhile, there is a floral palette here that includes different shades of purple and even some beige for good measure. It all comes together extremely nicely, and there is no doubt that this is one of the more unique Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways that we have seen in quite some time.

At this moment, a release date has not yet been revealed for this shoe, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new offering, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

