If you're a sneakerhead, chances are you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1. If you aren't a fan of the shoe, well, it's okay to be wrong sometimes. All joking aside, this is easily one of the most legendary shoes in existence and over the years, Jordan Brand has done a fine job at keeping the shoe fresh and bringing out brand new colorways that keep fans excited. The brand has a few Jordan 1s planned out to end the year, including the "Metallic Gold" model which is based on the sample from the 80s.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is made entirely of patent leather, with most of the upper being black. From there, we get a gold on the Swoosh, Wings logo, and even the cuff. This creates a unique aesthetic that will definitely make you stand out in a crowd as soon as you put these on your feet.

For those who want to add these to their collections, you will be able to do so as of November 30th, with the shoe selling for $170 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike