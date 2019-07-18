Jordan Brand and French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain have been coming out with quite a few collaborations as of late. So far, they've done an Air Jordan 1, and Air Jordan 4, and an Air Jordan 6. Well, Nike has recently unveiled the official images for yet another PSG collab, this time in the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Just like the other Paris Saint-Germain collaborations, this shoe has a black suede upper with barely any other colors visible. There is a red tag on the side while a white midsole helps give it some much-needed contrast. The Paris Saint-Germain logo is on the back, except is has the Jumpman insignia in the middle of it. Overall, it's an incredibly clean shoe and if you're a fan of the team, it's certainly a must-cop.

According to Sole Collector, this sneaker will be coming out sometime this month and the price has yet to be determined.

Are you looking to cop these or will they be a skip? Sound off in the comments below.

Image via Nike

