There have been various dope Air Jordan 1 Low colorways over the past few years. It seems as though the brand has become hyper-aware of the need for low-top sneakers, and Jumpman wants to be at the forefront of these discussions. Of course, Converse, Vans, and Adidas have typically dominated the tennis sneaker space, however, Jordan Brand knows the Air Jordan 1 Low is a worth adversary and they've been making sure consumers have plenty of options to choose from.

With the summer finally upon us, Jordan Brand has more Jordan 1 Lows up its sleeves and recently, we got an official look at a brand new "white/metallic gold" colorway. As you can see from the post below, this shoe is incredibly clean as it features a white leather upper, with gold on the Nike swoosh and Wings logo on the back. Even the Jumpman branding on the tongue is gold, which makes for a gorgeous little detail.

As it stands, a release date has not yet been given for these although you can expect them to drop in the not-so-distant future. If you are looking for a dope pair of kicks that will shine throughout the summer, definitely give these come consideration.