During the All-Star weekend in Chicago, Jordan Brand dropped an array of shoes that included some pretty spectacular models. One of them was the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 "Varsity Red" which paid homage to the original cut of the Jordan 1. The shoe was incredibly limited and very few people were actually able to get their hands on them, which is unfortunate. However, Jumpman is determined to give people their shot at the next best thing, which is a low-top version of the colorway.

Thanks to the images below, we can see that the sneaker will have black side panels and toe box while the overlays are red, including the Nike swoosh. It is a colorway that brings Jordan Brand back to its roots with a "Chicago-"style offering. If you're in need of some low top shoes for the summer, these are definitely a great option for you.

As for the release date, nothing has been determined, at least not yet. They are expected to drop within the next few weeks for a price of $90 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. Also, be sure to stay tuned for more news from the sneaker world.