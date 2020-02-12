Jumpman has been making a concerted effort over the last year or so to bring more Air Jordan 1 Low colorways to the masses. The low top Jordan 1 has always been a staple of the brand but it doesn't carry the same allure as the High OG. Regardless, the Jordan 1 Low is a fashionable shoe that can be worn with almost anything, depending on what colorway you choose. With the spring months quickly approaching, Jordan Brand has been showing off some new color schemes for the aforementioned model. The latest is the "University Red" offering which can be found below.

As you can see, the upper is covered in white leather while a red Nike swoosh is placed on the sides. It's a basic colorway although it works perfectly for the Spring and summer months. You can never go wrong with this type of look especially when the sun is out. If you need a clean pair of kicks for the warmer months, you should definitely consider these.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you can expect this colorway to arrive sometime in the Spring for $90 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike