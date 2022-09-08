Air Jordan 1 Low colorways are always fairly interesting. It is a shoe that Jumpman likes to experiment with from time to time, especially since so many color schemes are being produced. This is a shoe that will stand the test of time, and there is no doubt that it is the perfect offering for anyone looking for summer footwear.

New Air Jordan 1 Low colorways have been plentiful as of late, and now, another is on the horizon. This new shoe is called the Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC Grey" as it combines multiple different colors. The base of the shoe is white, while the front overlays are Carolina blue. As for the back overlays and the Nike swoosh, we are met with a nice neutral grey tone. These elements work quite well together and we're sure fans will feel the same way.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news from around the sneaker world. As always, tell us what you think of this Air Jordan 1 Low colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike