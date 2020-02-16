Jumpman has been giving the Air Jordan 1 Low the love it deserves lately and we're here for it. We have seen various Jordan 1 Low colorways over the past year and they've all been fire in their own unique way. With the warmer months on the horizon, Jordan Brand is planning to bring even more unique offerings to the table, including some familiar ones.

Michael Jordan's alma mater is the University of North Carolina and this sneaker represents the Tar Heels' powder blue and white jerseys, to perfection. The overlays are that iconic "Caroline blue" while the side panels and toe box are white. This colorway has made its way onto the Air Jordan 1 High OG so if you're a fan of the brand, you should be able to recognize this model.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, it appears as though this Air Jordan 1 Low offering will be dropping in the spring for $90 USD. If you're looking for some shoes that fit the aesthetic of the warmer months, these are definitely for you. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

