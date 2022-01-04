If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you have probably considered copping the Air Jordan 1 Low at some point in your life. The low top version of the AJ1 is perfect during the summer months, and in recent years, Jordan Brand has really been ramping up its production of this shoe, much to the delight of sneakerheads. In 2022, it appears as though the Jordan 1 Low will continue its winning ways, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we now have insight into a familiar colorway that will drop this summer.

As you can see in the Photoshop rendering below, the shoe is supposed to carry forth a "UNC" aesthetic, however, the blue is just a bit sharper. This blue is found mostly on the back heel and the outsole, all while the upper of the shoe is primarily white leather. From there, we even have some black overlays and a black Nike swoosh to bring it all together. Overall, it is a very clean colorway and it's one that fans should come to appreciate.

This model is set to release on July 29th of this year, although this has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.



