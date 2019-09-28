It may not be the most popular iteration of the popular silhouette but there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Low is a great tennis shoe. Throughout the years, there have been some pretty great colorways of the sneaker and fans always seem to gobble it up when they're released. This past year, Jordan Brand has been showing the shoe a ton of love and there have been various colorways to drop throughout the summer.

Now, Jumpman is coming through with yet another Air Jordan 1 Low except this time in a "Triple Black" offering. Just like the name suggests, the whole shoe is covered in black. The upper consists of nubuck while the swoosh on the sides are made of leather. Overall, it's an incredibly clean shoe that will go with pretty well every fit you have in your closet.

According to Sneaker News, these are available at Jumpman stores right now for the low price of $90 USD. If you need all black shoes, these are definitely a great way to go.

Image via Nike

