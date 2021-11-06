The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to impress while gaining in popularity throughout its various colorway and collaboration releases. Its most recent should prove to be no different, as the women's two-toned blue colorway is set to release soon. Here, we'll take a first look at the sneaker's details and specifics in the latest Jordan 1 Low upcoming drop.

Although a women's shoe, similarly to the Nike Dunk series' colorways, this Low design can be matched and styled regardless of sex. The Jordan 1 Low two-toned blue colorway consists of primary royal and navy colors around its upper that make-up the majority of the shoe's color concept. The royal blue color wraps around the front of the toe, then back across the heel, while the darker navy tone compliments its top and sides.

Image via Nike

Additional details include a signature Nike Swoosh in grey, the only hint of grey found on the Jordan 1 Low. The same-colored navy is found on the outsole that rests underneath the sneaker's standard white midsole. More of the navy color is featured on the Low's tongue, laces, and Air Jordan logo on the heel.

Expected to sell at the standard $110 retail price, Nike.com has yet to announce an official release date for the blue, two-toned Jordan 1 Low. However, be sure to check back in with HNHH for latest news and updates regarding the shoe's eventual release.

Take a first look at the women's two-toned blue colorway, below:

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike