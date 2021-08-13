One of the best shoes of the summer is always the Air Jordan 1 Low. While the High OG is the more popular Air Jordan silhouette, there is no doubt that the Jordan 1 Low has its merits as an option throughout the warmer months. Whenever you put this shoe on your feet, you simply cannot go wrong and with new colorways being released every month, you can be sure to see more of these out on the street.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low colorway to be shown off is this "Starfish" offering which can be found down below. As you can clearly see, this model has a very obvious "Shattered Backboard" vibe to it although calling it by that name would stir up some confusion. The base of this shoe is primarily made of white leather all while the overlays are orange and the Nike swoosh is black. These elements come together to form the ultimate summer shoe that adds some flair to one's wardrobe.

As for the release date, you can expect to cop these on Thursday, August 26th when they release on the Nike SNKRS app for a modest price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

