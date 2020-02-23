Ah yes, it's only February but we can already feel the weather getting warmer. The hot chocolate is being put away and the iced coffee is coming out in droves. With warmer weather comes bolder fashion choices. Of course, vibrant colors are typically what we see during the spring and summer so you can imagine the efforts sneaker brands are making right now, on those fronts. Jordan Brand has been providing sneakerheads with a sneak peek of their spring offerings and now, we're getting yet another in the form of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Spruce Aura."

This particular Air Jordan 1 Low offering has a white toe box and side panels while the overlays and Nike swoosh are a pastel green, otherwise known as "Spruce Aura." If you're looking for something simple, stylish, and perfect for the summer, then look no further than the "Spruce Aura" colorway. Jordan Brand seems to be going hard with the Jordan 1 Low colorways so stay tuned for updates on other great offerings.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you can expect these to drop soon so be on the lookout at your local retailer.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike