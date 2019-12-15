One of the more overlooked styles of the Air Jordan 1 is the tennis shoe low top version. While it may not have the same rich history as the High OG, it still has plenty of great fashionable sensibilities. This past year, Jordan Brand has come through with numerous colorways of the sneaker and they are looking to drop even more as we go deep into 2020.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this "Sky Grey" offering which features some light, pastel colors. The overlays and Nike swoosh are light grey while the toe box and side panels are pale yellow and white respectively. From there, a hit of pastel blue is placed on the back heel which adds a nice bit of contrast. While these colors might be too light for the winter months, it's never too soon to cop some dope kicks for the Summer months.

For now, these don't have a release date although they should be dropping in the not so distant future for the standard Jordan 1 Low price of $90 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

Image via Nike

