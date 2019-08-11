Jordan Brand's "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 line will grow by two in the coming months, as both high-top and low-top renditions are in the works.

Similar to the previous "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1s, both styles feature the familiar starfish (orange) and black colorway. Official images of the Air Jordan 1 Low surfaced on Friday, giving sneakerheads a good idea of what to expect when the kicks hit retailers later this year.

The design is inspired by the orange and black jersey that Michael Jordan wore during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, in which MJ threw down a dunk that broke the backboard.

“Glass was everywhere. The backboard exploded. I’m looking at his eyes, his ears…looking for little bits of glass,” remembers Howard White, VP of Jordan Brand. “In the moment, it was wild. It was a little scary, because we didn’t know where the glass was going. They were playing and then there was that moment. I don’t know of any moment where one can detect something otherworldly has happened, but that one has become something grand. For MJ, though, it was just a moment in the game.”

A release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard" has not been announced but we do know the kicks will retail for $90. Click here for details on the similarly styled Air Jordan 1 High.

Air Jordan 1 Low Shattered Backboard/J23App

