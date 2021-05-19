There have been some incredible Air Jordan 1 models to come out over the years and one of them is the infamous "Shattered Backboard." Named after the jersey Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard in Italy back in the 80s, this shoe has wowed sneakerheads thanks to its orange, white, and black aesthetics. As far as colorways go, the "Shattered Backboard" is among the upper-echelon of Jordan 1 offerings and now, it is going to be coming back to the Air Jordan 1 Low.

In the official images below, you can see that this sneaker is going to have a white leather base, all while the overlays are orange, and the Nike swoosh is black. This is a look that is hard to miss and from a collector standpoint, it's also very hard to pass up. It is a shoe that will look great with any summer-inspired outfit and if you need to add color to your sneaker collection, these are going to be a great offering.

As for the release date, these are officially dropping on August 26th in men's, women's, and grade school sizes. Let us know if you will be grabbing a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike