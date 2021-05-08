During the early going of Michael Jordan's basketball career, he got to play a charity game in Italy, where he ended up shattering the backboard with a huge dunk. This play was immortalized due to the fact that a chunk of a glass ended up getting stuck in MJs shoe. Not to mention, he was wearing an orange and black jersey at the time, which ended up being the basis for the "Shattered Backboard" colorway which has been so popular on the Air Jordan 1 over the years.

Now, according to the Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, the colorway will be returning although this time on the Air Jordan 1 Low. In the photoshop rendering below, we can see that the base of the shoe is white all while the overlays are orange and the Nike swoosh is black. All of these elements make for an incredible shoe that will certainly be a huge hit upon release. Fans can't seem to get enough of the "Shattered Backboard" look and these will prove to be fun for the summer.

For now, it is believed that these will drop in August although this has yet to be confirmed. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.