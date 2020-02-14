Jumpman has been making strides to deliver a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Low colorways to consumers. This past year, we have seen a ton of new offerings and now that we're well into 2020, the brand doesn't seem to have any plans of slowing down. Over the past month or so, we've seen an uptick in Jordan 1 Low models which is good because it's a shoe that is perfect for the spring and summer months.

The latest Jordan 1 Low colorway to be revealed is this "Laser Blue" offering which has one of the flashiest shades we've seen on this sneaker in a while. As you can see, the "Laser Blue" hits are placed on the back heel and laces. Meanwhile, the overlays are black and the toe box and side panels are white. If you're looking for a shoe for the summer months, these are a perfect choice.

For now, there is no release date but they should be coming out within the next few months, according to Sneaker News. The retail price is $90 USD which makes this a very justifiable purchase. Let us know what you think in the comments, below.

Image via Nike

