Jordan Brand and Nike SB joined forces for numerous sneaker collabs this year, including a couple of color-changing Air Jordan 1 Highs and a "UNC" Air Jordan 1 Low SB created by skateboarding legend Eric Koston. To balance things out, Nike reportedly has another Air Jordan 1 Low SB in the works, following in the footsteps of Koston's collab that debuted in August.

According to sneaker source PY_Rates, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low SB will feature a "Desert Ore/Royal Blue/Dark Powder Blue" color scheme. Early images of the sneakers have not yet been revealed, but PY_Rates reports that kicks will be available on December 6 for the retail price of $120.

