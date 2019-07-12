This Summer has been all about the Air Jordan 1 Low which is something we haven't been able to say for a while now. The shoe is perfect for the warmer months although, over the last few years, it's been passed over for its older siblings, the Air Jordan 1 Mid and High OG. There have been some pretty great colorways of the shoe this year and Jordan Brand is adding yet another to the mix with the "Royal Toe" model.

The shoe featured royal blue accents on the toe box, back heel, cuff, and even the outsole. From there, black overlays and a black Nike swoosh complement the white side panels and midsole. It's a classic look which will surely appeal to OG Jordan-heads who want a low top sneaker that boasts a recognizable colorway. If you've never copped the Air Jordan 1 Low before, this could be a good introduction to the model.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official release date for these although they should be dropping sometime within the next few weeks for $90 USD.

Image via Nike

