When it comes to summer-ready shoes, the Air Jordan 1 Low has always been among some of the best. Fans are always eager to cop this model thanks to the fact that it is a more cost-effective and accessible version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Every single year, there are dozens of colorways that are introduced to the market and for the most part, they all get bought up fairly quickly. It's a shoe that will always have a place in the sneaker world, and Jumpman never seems to disappoint with their offerings.

One of the latest colorways to be shown off is this interesting new suede and corduroy model that will impress all of you premium material aficionados out there. As you can see, there is some creamy white corduroy on the base of the shoe, all while tan suede overlays are found throughout. We even have some pops of red to help bring about some contrast.

Overall, this is a dope colorway although it will be a women's exclusive, which means only those with small feet can cop. Pairs should be hitting stores soon, so keep your eyes out at your local retailer.

Image via Nike

