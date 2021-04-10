Now that Spring is finally here, many of you are looking for some sneakers to add to your collection so that your spring and summer outfits are perfect. One of the shoes that always seems to be popular around this time of year is the Air Jordan 1 Low, which is a nice tennis shoe version of the classic Air Jordan 1 High OG. There have been various colorways of the Low over the years and in 2021, Jumpman is committed to bringing its fans a lot more.

One of the latest to be revealed is this dope paint splatter and brushstroke model which can be found below. The vast majority of the shoe is covered in a creamy beige, all while orange, yellow, and black paint is splattered throughout. Meanwhile, the Nike swoosh here is black and even has a nice brushstroke look to it at the edge of the check. It's a unique look that will definitely inspire some fits.

As for the release of these, they should be coming out soon for $90 USD so be on the lookout at your local sneaker retailer. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news and updates.

Image via Nike

