If there is one shoe that you can say definitely had a resurgence in 2019, it would be the Air Jordan 1 Low. It's easily one of the cleanest tennis shoes out there and provides sneakerheads with a low-top version of one of the greatest sneakers of all-time. Despite its status as the grandchild of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, it still has plenty of merits as a staple of any shoe collection. With this in mind, Jordan Brand continues to reveal new colorways of the shoe and is actively trying to elevate its recent status.

The latest offering to be shown off is this "Noble Red" colorway which brings some burgundy vibes to the Jordan 1 Low. This burgundy color is placed on the leather overlays as the toe box and side panels are white. From there, we have a black Nike swoosh to add a bit of contrast. Overall, it's yet another solid Air Jordan 1 Low colorway that will have sneakerheads and casual fans jonesing to cop.

According to Sneaker News, these should be dropping soon so be on the lookout for them in the near future.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike