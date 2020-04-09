When you think of the Air Jordan 1, you probably think about the High OG and just how iconic that sneaker is. I mean, it was the first signature shoe Michael Jordan ever wore, so of course, people are going to have nostalgia for the original model. With that being said, there is something to say about the Air Jordan 1 Low and all of the dope colorways it has received over the past few years. As we continue to march closer towards the summer, Jordan Brand is offering up yet another Jordan 1 Low, this time in the "Galaxy" colorway.

This model is particularly interesting because the toe box is turquoise and green while the back heel and Nike swoosh are galactic in nature. From there we have white side panels and black reptile skin overlays. It's a combination you wouldn't really expect but it ends up working out so well.

For now, a release date has not been attached to these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates once they become available. Numerous releases have been pushed back due to COVId-19 so don't be surprised if this Air Jordan 1 receives the same fate.