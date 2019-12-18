If you're a fan of sneakers, then you know that Nike and Jordan Brand always come through in January with a Chinese New Year back. These kicks are always flowery and colorful which makes for a pretty great combination. Jumpman is always changing up which models get some love and it appears as though this year will see a brand new CNY offering from the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The Jordan 1 Low has received quite a bit of love from Jordan Brand this year and with this CNY model, they are taking the shoe to the next level. As you can see from the preliminary images courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe features multiple colors and patterns which are made to celebrate the rich culture behind Chinese New Year. This pack will surely be one of the highlights of the first quarter of 2020 so stay tuned for more info as we will be sure to bring it to you.

Let us know what you think about this shoe so far and whether or not it's something you plan on copping. 2020 is about to be a great year for shoes so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the sneaker news.

Image via zSneakerheadz

