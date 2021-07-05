Quai 54 is one of the most celebrated basketball events in the world as it brings streetball stars from around the world to Paris, France, where there is a massive tournament and celebration of the game. This event is put on by Jordan Brand and to help bring the event to life, they also release an entire capsule that contains both sneakers and apparel. In 2021, we will be getting a new Air Jordan 5, as well as an Air Jordan 1 Low which was recently revealed.

As you can see in the official images below, this new sneaker has a white base on the tongue and side panels. From there, we have black overlays and a black Nike swoosh, that is complemented by a nice pattern on the cuff of the shoe. Overall, these elements work in tandem with one another to create a unique look that is in line with the other Quai 54 models we have seen over the years.

In terms of the release date, you will be able to grab these on Saturday, July 10th as they will hit the market for a still to be determined price. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike