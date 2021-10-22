The newest Air Jordan 1 Low upcoming release is here, as the new "Psychic Purple" colorway is on pace to launch in select retailers, soon. The iconic Jordan 1 and its increasingly popular Low style have taken the sneaker community by storm and this latest drop figures to do the same.

The leather-based "Psychic Purple" centralizes the focus of the shoe's colorway, as the distinctly colored, leather overlays stretch across and around the toe to the back of the heel, balanced by a sharp white that makes up the vibrant color pattern of the Jordan 1 Low. Additional details include the Nike "Wings" logo concept in white across the heel, along with 'psychic' purple on the shoe's laces and underneath, on the outsole. A purple "Jumpman" logo can be found atop the shoe's white tongue, along with the standard 23 branding.

Although the "Psychic Purple" colorway is listed specifically as a women's retro sneaker, similar to the comparably popular Nike Dunks, these Jordan Lows will likely be worn by all sexes, not limited to women.

Nike.com has yet to provide an official release date for the "Psychic Purple" Jordan 1 Lows, but be sure to check back in with HNHH for latest updates surrounding the sneaker's eventual release, estimated to drop sometime later this year.

Check out more images of the women's Jordan 1 "Psychic Purple/White" Lows, below:

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike