One of the most iconic shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1. While the high-top seems to be the silhouette that everyone prefers, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low are all great options as well. The Low is especially popular in the summer as many consumers prefer something that is flat and low to the ground during the warmer months. With this in mind, Jumpman always ups their production of new colorways, and in just a couple of weeks, a new Jordan 1 Low will be dropping.

In fact, this latest colorway pays homage to an OG classic. In the official images below, you can find the "Neutral Grey" color scheme which is quite clean and perfect for the summer. The upper is covered in white leather all while the highlights and the Nike swoosh are basic grey. When you combine these elements, you get a truly dope model that will certainly make for a great summer offering.

It has been confirmed that this shoe will now drop on Thursday, June 24th for $130 USD. Considering these have a classic scheme, it wouldn't be surprising to see them sell out fairly quickly. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.