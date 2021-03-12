Over the course of the Air Jordan 1s storied history, there have been some pretty incredible colorways to grace its upper. One of those colorways is the "Neutral Grey" offering which is set to return later this year thanks to the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85. Sneakerheads have been excited about this new model, and rightfully so. Now, however, it seems like the "Neutral Grey" version will get another appearance, this time in the form of an Air Jordan 1 Low.

In the official images below, you can see the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Neutral Grey" which is just a few months away. The upper is covered in white leather, while the Nike swoosh and back heel are made with some grey suede. Overall, it's a very clean colorway and it is something that will prove to be familiar to sneakerheads everywhere. Not to mention, if you can't stand high-tops, this Jordan 1 Low is most certainly for you.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on June 24th later this year. While you wait for these to drop, let us know what you think, and be sure to stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

