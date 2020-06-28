Over the last couple of years, the Air Jordan 1 Low has had a massive surge in popularity, and Jordan Brand has been making sure consumers have plenty of colorways to choose from, especially when it comes to the summer months. Throughout the last few months, new Jordan 1 Low colorways have been plentiful and it's clear that the brand wants to keep the shoe at the top of people's minds.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this gorgeous "Multicolor" offering which seems to have a multitude of materials. As for the colors, the base and the overlays are white, although once we get to the back heel, we are met with blue, green, orange, and red. Overall, this is one of those colorways that are perfect for the summer months, as they let you mix and match multiple colors into one concise outfit. You really can't go wrong.

A release date has not yet been set for these, although you can expect them to drop soon at your local retailers. With this in mind, let us know in the comments below whether or not you like these, and if they are an instant purchase.

