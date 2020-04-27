Perhaps one of the most underrated shoes out right now is the Air Jordan 1 Low. The low-top silhouette is certainly a bit overshadowed by the High OG but dismissing the Jordan 1 Low would be a mistake. This model works with plenty of outfits and over the past couple of years, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of dope colorways. One of the offerings that have been teased over the past few months is none other than the "Multicolor Snakeskin" which is a model specifically for women.

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker has a black leather base while the overlays are made with snakeskin. The snakeskin material is filled with various different colors such as blue, red, yellow, and green. From there, the Nike swoosh is defined by a gold outlined that is placed on top of the black leather. We even have a gold Jumpman logo on the tongue and gold wings logo on the back heel.

In terms of the actual release date, you will be able to scoop these up as of Friday, May 1st for $110 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike