If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you probably also like the Air Jordan 1 Low. Sure, it's definitely not as iconic as the High OG, although it definitely serves its purpose as a tennis shoe. The last few years have seen an abundance of Air Jordan 1 Lows make their way to the market and now, yet another is about to hit store shelves.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe in question is a "multi color" model that has a mixture of patent and smooth leather. This is one of those Air Jordan 1 models that immediately grabs people's attention, and you really can't help but marvel at these. There are four main colors to be seen here including blue, green, red, and burgundy. These colors are placed on top of a white base which helps add some nice contrast. If you're someone who likes colorful low-tops, these are about as perfect of a shoe as you'll find.

A release date has not been confirmed although you can expect these to drop at your local retailer in the near future.

Image via Nike

