Despite being the youngest brother of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low has received quite a bit of shine over the years. In the past two years specifically, the Air Jordan 1 Low has received a ton of fantastic colorways, and with 2022 on the horizon, Jordan Brand is gearing up to drop even more. After all, fans love the shoe, so why not give them what they want.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low to be revealed is this gorgeous "Marina Blue" number, which can be found below. Like many Jordan 1s, this shoe has a white base, although this one is special thanks to those incredible marina blue overlays. The color really flashes here, and if you need a pair of blue AJ1 Lows, these have to be at the top of your priority list.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, however, you can expect it to come out soon for a price of $100 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new sneaker, in the comments below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

