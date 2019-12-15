When the world ends and aliens observe our species, they will look back on the footwear we used to mess with and will immediately take notice of how many Air Jordan 1s we wore. The shoe is a staple of sneaker and streetwear culture and continues to get new colorways, to this day. It's easily one of the best silhouettes in the Jordan Brand library and whether you like the High OG, Mid, or Low, there is something for everyone.

In 2019, Jordan Brand has been putting a ton of emphasis on the Air Jordan 1 Low. Sneakerheads have been looking for some low top simplistic shoes to wear with their outfits and the Jordan 1 Low fits that mold perfectly. With this new "Light Smoke Grey" model, Jordan Brand is offering fans the chance to cop something both simple and fashionable. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a grey tongue, toe box, and Nike swoosh while the overlays are black and the side panels are white.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, there is no exact release date for these yet although you can expect them to drop sometime in the near future for $90 USD.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit