When it comes to the Air Jordan 1, most sneakerheads have a bias towards the High OG, although over recent years that has somewhat changed. This is because many are finally becoming hip to the fact that the Air Jordan 1 Low is the perfect casual shoe for the summer. If you want to keep the Jordan 1 aesthetic but wear something more lowkey and akin to a Stan Smith, then the Air Jordan 1 Low is the perfect way to go.

Jumpman has been noticing this uptick in Jordan 1 Low support and as a result, they have been dropping numerous colorways to keep fans occupied. The latest colorway to be revealed is this light purple offering that looks primed and ready for the summer. As you can see, the shoe has a white base although the overlays are made with purple suede, all while the Nike swoosh and wings logo are black.

For now, a release date has yet to be determined although you can expect these to drop soon for $90 USD. If you want to get yourself a pair, keep your eyes peeled at your local sneaker store as these are bound to show up sooner rather than later.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike