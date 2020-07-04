Summer has finally arrived which means many of you are looking for some shoes to flex on your nights out. Of course, with the Coronavirus, it isn't exactly safe to go out as much you would probably like although we doubt that is actually going to stop some of the harder-headed people out there. Regardless, sneaker brands are coming through with their summer ranges and there is no denying just how dope some of the shoes have been. Jordan Brand continues to be a dominant force in this regard, and the Air Jordan 1 Low has proven itself as a staple of the summer.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this women-friendly model which is being called "Laser Orange." As you can see, the shoe has white side panels and a white toe box. Meanwhile, the overlays are orange and the Nike logo is black. It's the perfect shoe to style with a summer outfit, and we're sure many of you will enjoy it.

As for the release date, this has yet to be determined so keep your eyes peeled at your local retailer for more details.

Image via Nike

